Texas' Scottie Scheffler wins Collegiate Showcase for Genesis Open spot

Scottie Scheffler has earned himself another PGA Tour start, as the Texas Longhorns player is now in the field for the Genesis Open.

Scheffler, a senior from Dallas, captured the Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase on Monday at Riviera Country Club to earn an exemption into this week’s Genesis Open.

The competition consisted of six college golfers competing over 18 holes for that one spot (with the lowest score gaining entry). Scheffler accomplished the feat with a 3-under 68, six shots better than his nearest competition.

The other players who competed for this shot were Scheffler teammates Doug Ghim and Spencer Soosman, USC’s Justin Suh, Washington’s Carl Yuan and Kentucky’s Lukas Euler.

Euler, Ghim and Soosman all tied for second with 3-over 74s. Suh and Yuan both posted 75s.

Scheffler has already competed in four PGA Tour events. His initial start at the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship ended with an impressive T-22.

He competed in the FedEx St. Jude Classic later that year (missing the cut), and then qualified for the U.S. Open two years after that.

He missed the cut at Oakmont but proceeded to qualify for the U.S. Open in 2017 as well. At Erin Hills, Scheffler finished T-27 to earn low amateur honors.

Scheffler has accomplished plenty outside pro events, too.

He won the 2013 U.S. Junior Amateur and ended the year being named AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year. He earned the Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year honor in his first season at Texas and has overall won three events in his college career.

Scheffler earned All-America first team honors for his strong play in his 2016-17 college season.

This is the fourth year of the Collegiate Showcase. Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala won last year. Illinois’ Charlie Danielson (2016) and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris (2015) were the previous champions.

Two of the three previous winners of the Collegiate Showcase went on to make the cut at Riviera.

Danielson started the trend with a T-72 in 2016, and Theegala bettered it last year with a T-49. Both opened in 67 in their starts at the Genesis Open.

