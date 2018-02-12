The Forecaddie: 2021 British Open at St. Andrews you say? Shocking

The Forecaddie believes it’s a good thing the R&A isn’t in charge of UK national security. Things might be a bit dicey if the governing body was entrusted with keeping information confidential.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers announced Monday that the Old Course at St. Andrews will host the 2021 British Open. Slumbers sarcastically said: “I think this is the best-kept secret in golf.”

Even those St. Andrews residents with no interest in golf knew the Old Course would stage the 2021 Open. Where else would you place the 150th anniversary of the game’s first tournament?

St. Andrews has staged the Open every five years since 1990, but it made sense to play it over the Old Course on such a historic occasion. It will be the 30th time the Home of Golf has hosted the British Open.

“There were lots of reasons why we didn’t publicly say and confirm this for a long time,” Slumbers said.

“We’re very excited to have The Open back on the Old Course at St. Andrews. It’ll be the 150th playing, and we are working on a number of initiatives that will be aimed to mark that wonderful achievement.

“It is the oldest championship, and we want to make sure that it shows that history as we stage it on the Old Course.”

The Man Out Front, like the rest of the golfing universe, is not surprised.