The folks playing host to the Genesis Open this week got the hype going Monday posting a 60-second Q&A with Tiger Woods.

Woods will be playing at Riviera this week, along with multiple big names such as defending champion Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson.

When asked which actor Woods would like to see play him in a movie about his life, the 14-time major champion dropped a couple of big names of his own.

“Denzel (Washington) as a younger version and Samuel L. Jackson as the older me.”

"Denzel (Washington) as a younger version and Samuel L. Jackson as the older me."

The Genesis Open will be Woods’ second PGA Tour event since returning from a nine-month layoff. He finished 3-under and T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

Among the other bits of tid offered by Tiger:

“The Simpsons” is his favorite TV show, porterhouse steak is his favorite food and his 1st tee Riviera walk-up song of choice would be “Return of the Mack” by Mack Morrison.

Thanks for the earworm, Tiger.