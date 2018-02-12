Toulon Design Atlanta, Portland putters

Club: Toulon Design Atlanta and Portland putters

Price: $399.99 each with SuperStroke grip

Specs: 303 stainless steel with interchangeable sole plates

Available: Feb. 2

Goal

Toulon Design, the high-end, boutique arm of Odyssey, has designed two mid-size mallets to appeal to golfers who demand maximum feel but want the forgiveness a mallet offers.

The Scoop

Named for two great American golf cities, the new Atlanta and Portland are the latest offerings from Toulon Design, a high-end division of Odyssey. Each is milled from black 303 stainless steel for soft feel and features a diamond-shaped pattern in the hitting area to enhance sound and feel.

Both putters have a familiar look at address, and they can be personalized with the adjustment of their sole plates. When the aluminum sole plate is affixed to the bottom of the head, both the Atlanta and the Portland have a total head weight of 350 gram. Opting for the stainless steel sole plate increases the head wight to 365 grams. Golfers also can use a tungsten sole plate that pushes the head weight to 383 grams.

The Toulon Design Atlanta has a semi-circular design and single white sight line extending from behind the topline to the back of the head. It is available in two hosel configurations, allowing golfers who like this shape to select a version of the club that is either face-balanced or one with some toe hang.

The Portland has a similar semi-circular design, but the back-center section has been removed and the single alignment line is positioned on the topline.

Counterbalanced versions of the Atlanta and Portland are also available for golfers who want extra stability.