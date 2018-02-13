Drivers used by top 10 in driving distance on the PGA Tour

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Tony Finau Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

It may be just mid-February, but the 2017-18 PGA Tour season is already four months old and the West Coast Swing has only one event remaining, this week’s Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Many of the game’s biggest names have gone through the process of getting fitted for the latest gear and are swinging new drivers. The players listed below (with average driving distance) are the 10 longest hitters on Tour this season, and seven of them are using drivers that were not available to the public six months ago.

That does not necessarily mean you should rush to the store and buy a new driver, but if you live in a cold-weather city and the images from Pebble Beach last week or Riviera in the coming days make you eager to get back out on the course, an appointment with a good custom fitter can help ensure the driver you swing this season is ideally suited to your game.

1. Tony Finau, 329.1 yards
Ping G400 Max (9 degrees at 9.5), with Accra Tour Z X485 M5 shaft

T2. Trey Mullinax, 319.5 yards
Ping G400 Max (9.0 degrees at 7.9), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 TX shaft

T2. Kevin Tway, 319.5 yards
TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK White shaft

 

4. Luke List, 317.8 yards
TaylorMade M4 (8.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ shaft

5. Justin Rose, 316.5 yards
TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange shaft

6. Graham DeLaet, 315.9
Titleist 917D3 (8.5 degrees), with UST Mamiya Elements shaft

7. Ryan Palmer, 315.6
TaylorMade M1 2016 (9.5 degrees), with Accra Tour Z RPG shaft

8. Jason Day, 315.4 yards
TaylorMade M3 460 (10.5 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

T9. Brandon Hagy, 313.4
Ping G400 Max (9.0 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 TX shaft

T9. Gary Woodland, 313.4
TaylorMade M3 440 (9 degrees adjusted to 8.5), with Accra Tour Z RPG shaft

