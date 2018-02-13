Galvin Green's Interface-1 jackets designed to perform in many environments

Galvin Green is all about layers, developing its multi-layer concept more than a decade ago. The Swedish-based company’s newest shell layer hybrid collection, Interface-1, offers comfort and protection in a variety of weather conditions.

“The mission was to create a group of products that could be worn by golfers in 95 of 100 rounds they play, so they can enjoy playing the game more often in different weather conditions,” said Christian Nilsson, CEO of Galvin Green. “We set out to find new fabrics and design quality garments that will act as genuine performance-enhancing equipment when called upon out on the course, and the latest Interface-1 jackets are in a class of their own when it comes to regular playing conditions.”

Galvin Green’s shell layer garments are specially developed to provide maximum protection against rain and wind, while at the same time allowing moisture and excess heat to escape. The Interface-1 products incorporate stretch elements for free range of motion and are windproof, water repellent and breathable while keeping a soft hand feel.

The Interface-1, part of Galvin Green’s 2018 Part I Collection, features seven styles and eight colors for men. Here is a closer look at them:

Lance

Features: Full-zip jacket, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with polyurethane membrane and water-repellent finish, sleeve pocket, extremely breathable, elastic drawstring at hem, re-positioned side seam for comfort, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: Navy/white/blue, kings blue/white/black, black/orange/iron gray, fore green/black/white

Lars

Features: Short-sleeved, full-zip jacket, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with polyurethane membrane and water-repellent finish, extremely breathable, elastic drawstring at hem, re-positioned side seam for comfort, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: Navy/white, black/white/orange, fore green/black

Lennox

Features: Half-zip jacket, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with ePTFE membrane and water-repellent finish, three-layer fabric construction with moisture-transporting backer, elastic binding at sleeve hem, extremely breathable, elastic drawstring at hem, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: Navy/white/blue, iron gray/orange/white, black/kings blue/white, black/iron gray/white, iron gray/fore green, white

Leon

Features: Full-zip jacket, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with ePTFE membrane and water-repellent finish, three-layer fabric construction with moisture-transporting backer, extremely breathable, front pockets, elastic drawstring at hem, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: Navy/blue/white, black/white/orange, black/kings blue/white, black/iron gray/white

Lenny

Features: Full-zip body warmer, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with ePTFE membrane and water-repellent finish, three-layer fabric construction with moisture-transporting backer, extremely breathable, chest pocket, elastic drawstring at hem, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: White/black/orange, black/iron gray/white

Larry

Features: Full-zip jacket, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with ePTFE membrane and water-repellent finish combined with soft polyamide fabric with PrimaLoft padding, elastic binding at sleeve hem, extremely breathable, elastic drawstring at hem, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: Navy, black

Logan

Features: Full-zip body warmer, 100-percent polyester stretch fabric with ePTFE membrane and water-repellent finish combined with soft polyamide fabric with PrimaLoft padding, elastic binding at armhole, extremely breathable, chest pocket, elastic drawstring at hem, spring-loaded zipper puller.

Colors: Navy, black

There are also six Interface-1 styles for women, including long-sleeved full-zip jackets (Lara, Liberty, Lydia, Leia), a short-sleeved full-zip jacket (Lisa) and a full-zip body warmer (Luna).