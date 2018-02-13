The Forecaddie occasionally hears golfers on the PGA Tour talking about being burned out or needing to put the clubs away for a little while. As someone who plays every chance he gets, The Man Out Front sees Zac Blair as a breath of fresh air.

The 27-year-old Blair is, affectionately put, a golf junkie. He loves the game, arguably more than anyone on Tour, which is why he spends his time away from the Tour, well, playing more golf. His rounds are a blend of fun and research, as Blair is building his dream course, The Buck Club, in St. George, Utah. The course will pay homage to the Golden Age of golf architecture (1910-37).

“I’m sure there’s people out here that have fun, but yeah, I try to have a good time and play some good spots,” Blair told TMOF. “It’s golf, you should be having fun. … It’s not too big of a grind out there when you’re just playing with your buddies and having fun.”

Blair’s most recent golf trip came between starts at the Farmers Insurance Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Nine courses in six days included rounds at Lake Merced Golf Club, San Francisco Golf Club, California Golf Club, The Olympic Club, Meadow Club, Northwood Golf Club, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Dunes Course and Pacific Grove’s back nine.

“It was a good little run,” Blair said.

You think? Consider The Forecaddie super jealous.