Tiger Woods: It will be a 'great sign' if I play Honda Classic

Tiger Woods will play the Genesis Open this week at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. It will be Woods’ second PGA Tour of the season after he tied for 23rd at the Farmers Insurance Open three weeks ago at Torrey Pines.

However, Woods’ next event is unknown.

On Tuesday at Riviera, Woods was asked if he would play next week at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., near Woods’ home in Jupiter. Woods didn’t directly answer the question, but he did indicate that his body would determine if he would play or not.

“It will be a great sign if I do play, and I think it’d be a smart sign if I didn’t play,” Woods said. “How about that?”

Woods, who had a spinal fusion last April, said he felt sore after Torrey Pines. But not his back.

“My feet,” Woods said. “I’m not use to walking.”

If Woods does indeed decide to play Honda – he has until Friday to commit – it means his body feels well enough to compete at a high level.

“Just not to feel sore. To feel like I can play all out again with three days off. Be able to go at it full bore again,” Woods said. “That’s something that I’ve been trying to do at home, trying to simulate rounds where I go full bore at it, but it’s never the same as in a tournament. I try and get myself as fired up as possible, hit shots as hard as I would in a tournament or shape shots and be able to do things that I like to do, but it’s just not the same.”

Woods has played the Honda Classic just four times, withdrawing after a 71-69-65 start in 2014, tying for 37th in 2013, sharing second place in 2012 and missing the cut in 1993.