Plenty of golfing star power will converge this week for the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

But one grouping will light up the golf universe brighter than all the others when play begins on Thursday: Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

They are scheduled to begin Round 1 on Thursday at 10:22 a.m. off No. 10. Round 2 on Friday will start at 3:02 p.m. off No. 1.

All times are Eastern.

The three golfers have amassed 19 major championships. Of course, 14 of those belong to Woods. He has never won at Riviera in 10 tries, even though he first played here when he was 16 in 1992,

Thomas and McIlroy have won the past two FedEx Cups, respectively, while Woods has won that award twice. He ended a nine-month pro-tour drought with a T-23 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open last month.

McIlroy missed the cut at Pebble Beach last week. Thomas has yet to find the same early-season footing he enjoyed in 2017, where he won the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open in consecutive weeks:

Other grouping of note: