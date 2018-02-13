Tiger Woods put in a lot of work when he dominated golf during the first decade of the 21st century.

Just how much physical training he did on a daily basis may surprise you. Woods broke down his former daily training routine during a pre-Genesis Open press conference Tuesday.

Want to feel lazy? Listen to the old daily routine of @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/4FAx0gtGUn — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 13, 2018

Here’s a look at Woods’ daily regimen from the early 2000s:

Run four miles in the morning

Lift weights at the gym

Hit balls for 2-3 hours on the range

Play a round of golf

Work on short game

Run another four miles

Play basketball or tennis

Of course, you always want to get in that second four-mile run before hitting the tennis or basketball court.

Thanks to the fact that Woods has a life outside golf these days, those days are long gone.

“I’m not doing any of that now,” he said.

Woods is paired with Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy this week at Riviera.