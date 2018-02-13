What Tiger Woods said Tuesday at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods will tee it up at Riviera Country Club for the first time since 2006 as he competes in this week’s Genesis Open.

Woods spoke with the media on Tuesday. Here are the highlights:

You’re coming back here as kind of an elder statesman now, more of a veteran, what’s that like for you with the younger guys that you haven’t seen or played with yet?

“Justin flew with me out here yesterday and we were kind of watching some of the stuff. He asked me when did I play in this tournament as an amateur. I said, yeah, I was 16, 1992. He said, that was the year before I was born. I’m sorry, but that really put things in perspective really fast. Rory, I played with Rory I think on Thanksgiving with his father at Medalist. He’s off to a great start this year and he played really well in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Justin’s already won this season when he won in Korea. We’re going to have a lot of fun. I think that all three of us are excited about playing with one another in this event, and I’m looking forward to the challenge of not only competing against those guys but competing against the rest of the guys in the field.”

Tiger, how will you measure success this week, and how do you envision, as you get more tournaments under your belt, that definition of success evolving?

“Well, I’d eventually like to win tournaments. I’m trying to get through that process, go through that process, get to that point. I was telling JT last night when we were flying out here that it’s interesting that I’m making small little subtle changes in my posture and my game and my swing because I’m starting to understand my body a little bit more with this back that’s different than it used to be, and those are things that I could never have figured that out on my own not in a tournament setting because in a tournament setting, things are ramped up and I could feel some of the things were off and was able to work on them. The more tournaments I play in, the more I’ll be able to get a better understanding of that. But also I don’t want to play too much. This is still all new to me and I just want to be real smart about it.”

Tiger, just kind of getting yourself familiar with Riviera again, what do you do when you haven’t been to a tournament and played a golf course in this long?

Well, the yardage book on No. 12 when I used to play is a 1-iron and a pitching wedge, now it’s a driver and a 7-iron, 6-iron, somewhere in there. Some of the holes have really changed. So the old yardage books are out the window. This is a whole new game, everything’s bigger now. The bunkers are deeper, they seem to be bigger. The greens have gotten more pin locations than I remember, they’ve added a few sections around here. So I’ve got to do a little bit more homework tomorrow in the pro-am. I did some nice work on the back nine today. I’ll concentrate pretty hard on the front nine and make sure I’ve got everything kind of situated, on the back nine I’ll just do a little touch-up.

Do you ever look back or did you ever look back and wonder why you couldn’t figure this course out?

I love the golf course, I love the layout, it fits my eye and I play awful. It’s very simple. It’s just one of those weird things. It’s a fader’s golf course for a righty. A lot of the holes, you hit nice soft cuts and I used to love to hit nice soft cuts, and for some reason I just didn’t play well.

Tiger, you obviously have a great relationship with the young guys, a lot of needling, a lot of fun. Can you envision a time where competitively out there you turn, I guess, the cold shoulder to them and how do you think they might react given the great relationships you’ve started?

“I don’t care how they react. Hey, I’m trying to win a tournament. I’m sure they’ll feel the same way, but it’s winning time.”