Bill Haas was injured in a fatal rollover car crash Tuesday night in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Haas, who was set to compete in this week’s Genesis Open at nearby Riviera Country Club, was a passenger in an older model Ferrari traveling south near the 500 block of Chautauqua Boulevard when it collided around 6:30 p.m. PT with a northbound BMW.

A Los Angeles Fire Department report said the Ferrari driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Golf Channel reported Wednesday that the driver was identified as 71-year-old Mark William Gibello, a Pacific Palisades resident with whom Haas and his family were staying this week.

Gibello was executive vice president and director of TCW Asset Management Company. According to Golf Channel, Gibello was friends with Haas’ swing coach, Billy Harmon, and was instrumental in bringing the 2017 Walker Cup and 2023 U.S. Open to Los Angeles Country Club, where Gibello was a member.

Haas, 35, was one of two victims transported to a local hospital – the other was a 50-year-old female driver of the BMW – and Los Angeles Police detective Jeff Fischer told KTLA-TV that Haas was “doing okay” and in stable condition. Haas’ father, Jay, later told Golf Channel that his son had been released from UCLA Medical Center with pain and swelling in his legs, but no broken bones, and was expected to make a full recovery.

“Bill was very fortunate,” Haas told Golf Channel.

LAPD Detective Jeff Fischer talking to @ktla and confirming Bill Haas’ condition pic.twitter.com/fi1N1k7NQr — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 14, 2018

Haas, though, has withdrawn from this week’s tournament and will return home to Greenville, S.C., according to a statement by the PGA Tour and Haas’ agent, Allen Hobbs of Players Group Management.

“While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and—more importantly—his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time,” the statement read.

“Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”

Fischer also confirmed that actor Luke Wilson was traveling northbound when his Toyota SUV also was hit by the Ferrari. The 46-year-old actor was not seriously injured. Fischer also suggested speed may have played a role and that neighborhood surveillance footage had been obtained to determine the accident cause.