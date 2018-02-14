Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Genesis Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Genesis Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Was just a little off tee to green at Pebble, yet he still tied for second. Playing a second straight week and on a course where he’s had lots of success, including a win last year, Johnson should get back in the winner’s circle again this week.
- Also like: Paul Casey and Jordan Spieth. Casey was runner-up at Riviera in 2015 and is coming off a T-8 at Pebble. The Englishman is a safe bet this week. Spieth’s putter looked much better from Friday on last week. He has two top-12s in three pro starts at Riviera, too.
- Sleeper: Bubba Watson. He’s starting to find something, and as a two-time winner, what better place to get back into contention?
- DraftKings bargain: Stephan Jaeger ($6,600). At one point showed up on the first page of the leaderboard Saturday at Pebble before finishing T-43 For this price, he’s worth the shot.
- Fade: Tony Finau. Big fan of this guy but he’s coming off a missed cut in Phoenix and doesn’t have a great record around Riviera.
Kevin Casey
- Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. The defending champion and nobody is playing better right now. This is extremely chalk-y, but I go with what’s there!
- Also like: Marc Leishman and Ollie Schniederjans. The Aussie continues to play well and is comfortable around Riviera, with a top 5 to show for it. Schniederjans is similar, as he’s been looking good of late and already boasts a T-8 at Riv.
- Sleeper: William McGirt. His last three starts at Riv: T-20, T-14, T-6. Clearly, something about this place makes him comfortable. He’s shown large flashes of late, too, with four top 25s in his last six starts, and two of those being top 10s. But the potential is even greater, as a few times he’s had low rounds in that span that he hasn’t backed up. A lot of pieces are there for McGirt to explode at Riv.
- DraftKings bargain: Ryan Moore ($6,900). This is the type of course where you’d expect a great ball-striker like Moore to excel. And he has, with a T-4, a T-10, a T-17, a T-22 and a T-27 among his last seven starts here. He’s coming off a missed cut in Phoenix but not by much. Otherwise, his recent form had been good, with three top 20s in his four previous starts.
- Fade: Bubba Watson. The left-hander obviously has a great history at this event (two wins), but his recent form just hasn’t been there. He’ll likely make the weekend, but I don’t expect him to do much with it, as has been the case in his last several events.
