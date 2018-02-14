Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Genesis Open

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Genesis Open? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Dustin Johnson. Was just a little off tee to green at Pebble, yet he still tied for second. Playing a second straight week and on a course where he’s had lots of success, including a win last year, Johnson should get back in the winner’s circle again this week.

Also like: Paul Casey and Jordan Spieth. Casey was runner-up at Riviera in 2015 and is coming off a T-8 at Pebble. The Englishman is a safe bet this week. Spieth's putter looked much better from Friday on last week. He has two top-12s in three pro starts at Riviera, too.

Sleeper: Bubba Watson. He's starting to find something, and as a two-time winner, what better place to get back into contention?

DraftKings bargain: Stephan Jaeger ($6,600). At one point showed up on the first page of the leaderboard Saturday at Pebble before finishing T-43 For this price, he's worth the shot.

Fade: Tony Finau. Big fan of this guy but he's coming off a missed cut in Phoenix and doesn't have a great record around Riviera.

Kevin Casey