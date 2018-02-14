Jonah Leach, 15, verbally commits to Florida

Jonah Leach used to compete in Rubik’s Cube competitions. His fastest time for solving a Rubik’s cube is 11.75 seconds.

It took him a little longer to decide where he wanted to play college golf, but last month Leach, a 15-year-old from Orlando, Fla., decided on the University of Florida.

Leach, a Class of 2020 golfer who attends Olympia High, chose the Gators over Auburn, Clemson, Virginia and Vanderbilt.

“Coaches (J.C.) Deacon and (Mark) Leon believed in me, and I see the great program that they have built and will continue to build,” Leach said. “Plus, I really like my future teammates knowing a couple of them well from our home course Orange Tree. I feel we will have a team capable of winning multiple SEC and NCAA championships, and it will be a perfect environment to continue to improve my game so that I can reach my ultimate goal of playing on the PGA Tour.

“Growing up in Florida, UF is extremely well respected for its academic excellence as well as its successful athletic programs, and these things are very important to me. Also, being close to home will be nice so my parents and other family members can visit and watch qualifying rounds. I’m very proud and excited to be a Gator.”

Leach notched five top-5s among seven top-10s in tournaments during the past year, including on the AJGA, Florida Junior Tour and at the Future Masters.

He joins Joe Pagdin and Tyler Wilkes in the Gators’ 2020 class.