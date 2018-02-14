Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Jordan Spieth defeats Billy Hurley III to become chairman of player council

Jordan Spieth has been elected Chairman of the Player Advisory Council by the PGA Tour membership for the 2018 calendar year, the PGA Tour announced Wednesday.

The 16-member Council advises and consults with the PGA Tour Policy Board and Commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.

Spieth, who prevailed over Billy Hurley III for PAC Chairman, will succeed Davis Love III.

“Having a player with Jordan’s pedigree and perspective will be a tremendous addition to the PAC this year and the Policy Board starting in 2019,” said Monahan in a press release. “We certainly looked at this as a win-win for the Tour, as both Jordan and Billy were excellent candidates and both will make significant contributions to the Tour in helping to shape policy.”

