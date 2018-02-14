Suh, Redman among names on Hogan Award watch list

Top-ranked collegian Justin Suh of USC and defending U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman are among the 27 collegiate golfers who were named to the 2018 Ben Hogan Award watch list on Wednesday.

The Hogan Award is issued annually to the top men’s NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA or NJCAA college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period from June to May. The Ben Hogan Award Selection Committee, which votes during each stage of the process, is comprised of leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf.

The list of 10 semifinalists, which could include individuals not on the watch list, will be unveiled on April 11. That group will be pared down to three finalists on May 2. The finalists will attend a black-tie dinner at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 21, prior to the start of the annual PGA TOUR stop at Colonial, where the winner will be crowned.

Winners of the Ben Hogan Award include seven golfers currently ranked in the top 100 in the Official World Gold Ranking: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, Kyle Stanley, Peter Uihlein, Bill Haas and Ryan Moore.

Here is a look at the watch list:

Dawson Armstrong, Lipscomb, Sr., Brentwood, Tenn.

Braden Bailey, Baylor, Jr., Groves, Texas

Shintaro Ban, UNLV, Sr., San Jose, Calif.

Zach Bauchou, Oklahoma State, Jr., Forest, Va.

Chandler Blanchet, West Florida, Sr., Gainesville, Fla.

Brad Dalke, Oklahoma, Jr., Norman, Okla.

Harry Ellis, Florida State, Sr., Southampton, England

Patrick Fishburn, BYU, Sr., Ogden, Utah

Steven Fisk, Georgia Southern, Jr., Stockbridge, Ga.

Doug Ghim, Texas, Sr., Arlington Heights, Ill.

Will Gordon, Vanderbilt, Jr., Davidson, N.C.

Theo Humphrey, Vanderbilt, Sr., Greenwich, Conn.

S.M. Lee, Dalton State, So., Buford, Ga.

Patrick Martin, Vanderbilt, Jr., Birmingham, Ala.

Dylan Meyer, Illinois, Sr., Evansville, Ind.

Collin Morikawa, California, Jr., La Cañada Flintridge, Calif.

Fredrik Nilehn, Texas Tech, Sr., Goteborg, Sweden

Bryson Nimmer, Clemson, Jr., Bluffton, S.C.

Mason Overstreet, Arkansas, So., Kingfisher, Okla.

Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M, Jr., Huntsville, Texas

Doc Redman, Clemson, So., Raleigh, N.C.

Davis Riley, Alabama, Jr., Hattiesburg, Miss.

Justin Suh, Southern California, Jr., San Jose, Calif.

Sahith Theegala, Pepperdine, Jr., Chino Hills, Calif.

Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss, Jr., Olive Branch, Miss.

Brandon Wu, Stanford, Jr., Danville, Calif.

Norman Xiong, Oregon, So., Canyon Lake, Calif.