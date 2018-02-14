On the list of Masters concerns, The Forecaddie is happy to say the golf world need not worry about Dustin Johnson’s housing. To put it more bluntly: the current World No. 1 won’t be slipping on any hardwood floor staircases this year. He’s found a new rental home for the 2018 edition.

“It’s not the same one, no,” Johnson said at the Genesis Open, where he’s defending a title that set him up for an amazing pre-Masters run in 2017. But then Johnson slipped and injured himself in Georgia, forcing a withdrawal just prior to his first-round tee time. Now the South Carolina native has secured a safer option.

“No second floor,” confirmed his agent David Winkle with a smile.

Johnson insisted the stairs were not to be blamed, but instead his combination of socks meeting hardwood floors. As for why he is not returning to the scene of the accident?

“It just got bad juju, so I’m not going there,” he said.

The Man Out Front is just pleased to say Johnson and Winkle can smile and chuckle about the incident as the anniversary approaches.