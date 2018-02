By: Brentley Romine | February 14, 2018 11:04 am

Tiger Woods spoke to the media Tuesday at Riviera Country Club before this week’s Genesis Open start. On Wednesday, Woods teed it up in the pro-am.

Woods will play alongside actor Mark Wahlberg, a Riviera regular who is known for his blazing pace of play, as well as Tiger Woods Foundation board member Rob Light and Genesis USA general manager Erwin Raphael.

We’ll track the highlights from Woods’ pro-am at Riviera via social media:

Whoops. A little 3-jack bogey on 10 for @TigerWoods – first blemish this pro am round. — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 14, 2018

Unofficially @TigerWoods hit 4/7 fairways. 6/9 greens on front nine @genesisopen pro-am. 1 birdie. 8 pars. — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 14, 2018

Big 🐱 with big 🐶 @TigerWoods on 9 at Riviera. pic.twitter.com/Plib35fp1F — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 14, 2018