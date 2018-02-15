Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 1-over 72 at Genesis Open

By: Kevin Casey | February 15, 2018 3:57 pm
Tiger Woods started the Genesis Open by firing a 1-over 72 in Thursday’s opening round.
It was certainly an up-and-down day, as Woods posted five birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.
Here are the extended highlights of Woods’ first tournament round at Riviera in 12 years:
Tiger birdies opening hole (No. 10):
Tiger goes AFTER IT on approach at No. 12:
Birdie at 13 gets Tiger back to 1 over:
Tiger makes crucial par at 16 to stay 2 over:
Birdie at 17 moves Tiger back to 1 over:
Tiger birdies No. 1 to reach even par:
Tiger nearly chips in for birdie at No. 3:
Tiger makes late birdie at No. 8 to move back to 1 over:
