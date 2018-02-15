Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Highlights from Tiger Woods' opening 1-over 72 at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods started the Genesis Open by firing a 1-over 72 in Thursday’s opening round.

It was certainly an up-and-down day, as Woods posted five birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey.

Here are the extended highlights of Woods’ first tournament round at Riviera in 12 years:

Tiger birdies opening hole (No. 10):

Tiger goes AFTER IT on approach at No. 12:

Birdie at 13 gets Tiger back to 1 over:

Tiger makes crucial par at 16 to stay 2 over:

Birdie at 17 moves Tiger back to 1 over:

Tiger birdies No. 1 to reach even par:

Tiger nearly chips in for birdie at No. 3:

Tiger makes late birdie at No. 8 to move back to 1 over:

