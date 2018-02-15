John Daly is a big fan of U.S. Olympic skeleton racer ... John Daly

PGA Tour Champions player and all-around golfing legend John Daly is having fun with the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Turns out, Daly shares his name with a U.S. Olympic skeleton racer competing in South Korea. And John Daly the golfer had a message for John Daly the Olympian Thursday morning.

Good Luck #USA 🇺🇸 #skeleton 💀 #olympics especially @JohnDalyUSA just want to make it clear…..its not me sliding head first but I prob can kill it w/a belly flop! #GOUSA — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) February 15, 2018

We’d love to see Daly give the skeleton a shot but expect him to stick with golf as his sport of choice until further notice. We also expect him to keep joking about Daly the Olympian and take advantage of any and all promotional opportunities.

A quick glance at Daly the skeleton racer’s social media accounts shows that while they two share a sense of humor, they’re not exactly similar in the physique department.

Hi @RalphLauren . I know Opening Ceremonies are in a couple of hours, but @StevenLangton lost his sweater, stole mine, and ripped it. If you could send two more, it would be greatly appreciated. XXL & XM. Please & Thank you. #TeamUSA #OpeningCeremony @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/iV99kuYpef — John Daly (@JohnDalyUSA) February 9, 2018

We’ll leave you with this.