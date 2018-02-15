Lydia Ko deletes Twitter account, comments on recent changes after opening 68

Lydia Ko worked tirelessly on her short game over the offseason and it paid off early at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. The former No. 1 took 25 putts and had three sand saves in her first round of 2018. She opened with a 4-under 68 to find herself T-3 after Round 1, silencing the criticism – at least momentarily – she has received over yet again changing her caddie and coach.

Ko recently shut down her Twitter account, leaving many to wonder if it was a response to comments she has received regarding the changes to her team.

“I didn’t necessarily close it just because of all the criticism,” Ko said after the round. “I actually don’t know because I haven’t checked. I actually did it because I wasn’t really on Twitter that much. I actually spend most of my social media time on Instagram, so all I would do is really share from what I had on Instagram. That was kind of the reason why, it was taking up storage on my phone too. I was like, there’s no point me having it when I wasn’t interacting with my fans there anyway.”

Ko never posts anything remotely controversial on social media. Her latest post on Instagram had to do with Valentine’s Day and a joke about why she’s single. She has 113,000 followers on Instagram.

The 20-year-old admitted there are times that she questions the decisions she has made. Anyone who made as many changes as Ko would be fielding questions and criticism.

“All I can do at that time is do what I think is best for me, and sometimes not everybody is going to agree with what I have made up,” she said, “but all I can do is do the best for me … I feel like they are good changes. Hopefully this one does go a long way.”

Ko, a 14-time winner on the LPGA, said she was looking for a coach on the West Coast and had heard good things about Ted Oh, who qualified for the U.S. Open at age 16 and played professionally around the world.

“I think the really big key for me is that he knows what it’s like to be out on the golf course,” she said. “That way we really focused on how to make it efficient and how to make it easy and playable in pressure conditions.”