The Future of Golf: Cobra putting new technology in golfers' hands

From golfer data to CNC milled titanium drivers, the future of golf is taking shape in Carlsbad, Calif. In the first part of our series, we went behind the scenes with Cobra to see how technology is helping to make better equipment and better golfers.
Latest
Quick Shots 14m ago
Photos: Plenty of big names pack Genesis Open Pro-Am
Plenty of notable athletes and others turned out for the Pro-Am ahead of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. (…)
Euro Tour 1hr ago
Southgate, Waring take early lead in Oman
It’s no surprise to find two Englishmen atop the leaderboard after 18 holes of the $1.75 million NBO Oman Open. What is surprising (…)
LPGA Tour 2hr ago
Lydia Ko deletes Twitter account, comments on recent changes after opening 68
Lydia Ko worked tirelessly on her short game over the offseason and it paid off early at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. The former (…)
PGA Tour 3hr ago
Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods 1 over early at Genesis Open
Tiger Woods’ next start is upon us. After a promising T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods is back in PGA Tour action Thursday (…)
PGA Tour 16hr ago
Jordan Spieth defeats Billy Hurley III to become chairman of player council
Jordan Spieth has been elected Chairman of the Player Advisory Council by the PGA Tour membership for the 2018 calendar year, the PGA Tour (…)
College 18hr ago
Suh, Redman among names on Hogan Award watch list
Top-ranked collegian Justin Suh of USC and defending U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman are among the 27 collegiate golfers who were named (…)
PGA Tour 19hr ago
Golf’s brightest star Tiger Woods beams in Tinseltown pro-am
LOS ANGELES – The Genesis Open is as close as the PGA Tour gets to Hollywood. Riviera Country Club sits about 10 miles west of the movie (…)
Forecaddie 19hr ago
The Forecaddie: Nothing quite like Mark Wahlberg’s approach to golf
The Forecaddie got his first glimpse of actor Mark Wahlberg playing golf during Wednesday’s Genesis Open pro-am. If there is a similar (…)
Forecaddie 19hr ago
The Forecaddie: Dustin Johnson has solved his Masters housing dilemma
On the list of Masters concerns, The Forecaddie is happy to say the golf world need not worry about Dustin Johnson’s housing. To put it (…)
Recruiting 20hr ago
Jonah Leach, 15, verbally commits to Florida
Jonah Leach used to compete in Rubik’s Cube competitions. His fastest time for solving a Rubik’s cube is 11.75 seconds. It (…)
