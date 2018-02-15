Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
The Future of Golf: Cobra putting new technology in golfers' hands

From golfer data to CNC milled titanium drivers, the future of golf is taking shape in Carlsbad, Calif. In the first part of our series, we went behind the scenes with Cobra to see how technology is helping to make better equipment and better golfers.

