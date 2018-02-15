Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods 1 over early at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods’ next start is upon us.

After a promising T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open, Woods is back in PGA Tour action Thursday at Riviera Country Club for the Genesis Open. The 42-year-old now serves as host for the Genesis Open, an event he has yet to win.

Could this be the year he gets it done? Well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

For now let’s enjoy the action. Woods is teeing it up with Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Follow Woods’ round shot-by-shot (as well as the rest of the field’s exploits) below…

• • •

TIGER TRACKER

Hole No. 17: Par 5, 608 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:13 p.m. ET): Tiger finally hits a good driver. This one is roasted down the left side of the fairway, and he will have a go at this par 5 in two (we think).

SECOND SHOT (12:20 p.m. ET): OK, we’re not perfect predictors. Tiger had 307 to the hole, so he actually laid up from there. He’ll have 100 yards from the fairway left for his third.

THIRD SHOT (12:25 p.m. ET): Tiger’s wedge is pretty. It landed roughly hole-high, took a big hop and threatened to go long. But the ball finished its forward progress on the back fringe and came back significantly toward the hole. Tiger can’t be much more than 5 feet from the hole. Good birdie look coming.

ON THE GREEN (12:30 p.m. ET): Tiger’s 5-footer was a slippery one, but it was no issue. He slides that one right in for a birdie. His third of the round and he’s back to 1 over.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 8 (T-46)

Hole No. 16: Par 3, 162 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:03 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the greenside bunker off the tee here. He’s 3/7 on GIR today now.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:07 p.m. ET): A pretty nifty bunker shot from Tiger. This one ends up about 5 feet away. He’ll have a pretty good look to save par.

ON THE GREEN (12:11 p.m. ET): That one leaked right, but it finds the right side, rolls around the cup and stays in. That’s a successful par save!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 7 (T-59)

Hole No. 15: Par 4, 481 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:45 a.m. ET): Tiger goes back to the driver, and guess what … another big miss right. That one should be found in the rough, but he’s in a trouble spot once again. We get Tiger wants to get the big stick rolling, but a few more 3-woods would make a lot of sense.

APPROACH SHOT (11:50 a.m. ET): Tiger was a long way back (214 yards in the rough) and he plays a nice cut that finishes right around the front edge of the green. The pin is back right, so that’ll be a putt of some 55 feet from the fringe. But that’s a good leave considering where his tee shot went.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:55 a.m. ET): Tiger putts from the front fringe and that was brutal. That one goes left and long, and he may have 10 feet left for par. And it’s a tough putt upcoming, too.

ON THE GREEN (11:59 a.m. ET): Tiger actually hit his birdie effort 15 feet by, and his par putt was a good try. But it hits the left side with some speed and lips out. A nice recovery putt, but it doesn’t drop. And that’s a bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 6 (T-59)

Hole No. 14: Par 3, 183 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:34 a.m. ET): Our first par 3, and Tiger immediately leans right and with good reason. But it’s fine, his ball goes right, but only about 30 feet right of the hole and the distance was pretty good. He’s on the back of the green about 30-40 feet away for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (11:40 a.m. ET): Tiger had about 38 feet and couldn’t have lagged it better. The ball finishes just left and past the hole. He taps in from inches away for a par. That’s his first par today!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 5 (T-37)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:18 a.m. ET): Tiger goes fairway wood off the tee and it’s a beauty down the fairway that rolls a good deal, too. That’s what Tiger is looking for. Perfect drive.

APPROACH SHOT (11:25 a.m. ET): Remember this hole is 450 yards. Tiger had 129 left for his second shot … after hitting 3-wood off the tee. So yeah, he’s still got that length and speed. Anyway, Tiger hits a solid approach. Good distance and a bit right of the pin. It looks like inside 15 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (11:30 a.m. ET): Tiger with a beautiful putt for birdie! He buries that one from 14 feet and that was a textbook 3 right there. A great bounceback and Tiger still doesn’t have a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 4 (T-36)

Hole No. 12: Par 4, 475 yards

OFF THE TEE (11 a.m. ET): Tiger with driver *fingers crossed* … another big miss to the right. Ugh. This one is found, though, judging on the crowd reaction. We’ll get a better look soon, but the ball appears right of a few trees, and he might have an opening from there. Still, a bad drive and he’s in the rough.

APPROACH SHOT (11:06 a.m. ET): Tiger had very little. He was forced to play a massive cut around trees to find the green. From 191 yards, he actually gets it pretty well and it ends up in the front bunker. That’s a solid result from where he was. That’s not a tough up and down. Also, Tiger really went after his one with a helicopter anti-hook follow through.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:11 a.m. ET): Tiger was well below the level of the green in this bunker. Excuse us, he was actually short-sided and this was a very tough shot, and he didn’t handle it very well. The ball lands just short of the hole, but with no spin it rolls and rolls all the way off the green. He’s on the fringe probably some 30 feet from the hole for par.

ON THE GREEN (11:16 a.m. ET): Tiger putts from there, and lags it quite nicely. He cleans up from there, but that’s a bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 3 (T-28)

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 589 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:40 a.m. ET): Tiger with driver, this has been a trouble club … and it continues to be. He flails this one well right. Actually right of the gallery. As long as he’s not stymied by trees, he can lay up just fine. But we’ll see. And he probably can’t go for this one in two now.

Driver first time today and….. 👉 pic.twitter.com/ayIOI8bcjr — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

OFF THE TEE AGAIN (10:45 a.m. ET): Tiger’s first drive stays up in a tree (or is generally not found), which means a lost ball and he has to go back to the tee with a penalty stroke. He hits three from the tee and this one’s a lot better. It’s down the fairway, but he’ll be hitting his fourth shot from the fairway.

FOURTH SHOT (10:48 a.m. ET): Tiger goes for it and this one is significantly left. It looks like it hits off a tree and harmlessly kicks right into the left rough. He’ll have a wedge from roughly 100 yards left.

FIFTH SHOT (10:51 a.m. ET): From 94 yards in the rough, Tiger hits a pretty good shot. The ball sits pretty quickly and ends up around 10 feet beyond the hole. This would be a huge bogey save if he can get it.

ON THE GREEN (10:55 a.m. ET): That was a good effort, but Tiger’s 9-footer slides by on the right. That’s a brutal double bogey that kills any momentum from an opening birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (T-28)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 309 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:23 a.m. ET): Tiger lays up at the downwind drivable par 4. He lays it up beautifully, down the left side of the fairway. Great position. He did lay up here in his pro-am round.

APPROACH SHOT (10:28 a.m. ET): From 87 yards, that is a tasty wedge. He lands it some 40 feet below the hole, it takes a big hop and then hits on a downslope and ends up inside 10 feet. He’ll have a good look at birdie to start.

ON THE GREEN (10:37 a.m. ET): And for an opening birdie … BURIED IT. That was a fast putt and Tiger trickled that into the center with terrific die speed. An absolutely perfect first putt.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 1 (T-2)

Pre-Round

Tiger is on the range!

Getting the back warm in the morning sun @TigerWoods not far away from first @genesisopen start since 2006. pic.twitter.com/w4IoYPTEmD — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

Driver is out now for @TigerWoods as it’s about 20 mins to go time. pic.twitter.com/deZo9QotkD — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

Time to get after a few… pic.twitter.com/BV6Z7gNg2v — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

Moving through the bag… pic.twitter.com/yRiKyNutPE — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

Study time. @TigerWoods looking over these hole locations for round 1 @genesisopen pic.twitter.com/2WFiX2W2cG — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

Just loosening up a little with the wedge. pic.twitter.com/jDkBIMg3yL — Ben Everill (@BEverillPGATOUR) February 15, 2018

• • •

GENESIS OPEN TRACKER

UPDATE NO. 4 (12:09 p.m. ET): Here’s the updated top of the leaderboard.

UPDATE NO. 3 (10:39 a.m. ET): Tiger, Rory and JT all open with birdie, which means we have a lot of star power one back.

UPDATE NO. 2 (10:32 a.m. ET): Derek Fathauer starts birdie-birdie on the back nine for the early lead. Rory McIlroy holes a bunker shot for birdie at No. 10 to start off strong!

Misses off the tee.

Over the green in two.

Birdie. Just a ho-hum start for @McIlroyRory. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/2hlFgBvAVe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2018

UPDATE NO. 1 (9:17 a.m. ET): The action won’t start for about another 30 minutes. We’ll update when the round begins.