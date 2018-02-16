Andrew "Beef" Johnston backs LeBron James after Fox News host says 'Shut up and dribble'

Count European Tour winner Andrew “Beef” Johnston among those defending Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James after scathing commentary from Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham offered a 45-second diatribe Thursday night in response to LeBron James’ criticism of President Donald Trump.

“Must they run their mouths like that?” Ingraham said, later advising James to ‘Keep the political commentary to yourself, or, as someone once said, shut up and dribble.’

A host of professional athletes jumped to James’ defense shortly after, including Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long, Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade and Johnston, who is currently T-9 at 5 under at the NBO Oman Open.

“Couldn’t be more stupid,” Johnston tweeted. “@KingJames is inspiring millions of people every day. [Why] can’t we talk about the positive for once.'”

Couldn’t be more stupid. @KingJames is inspiring millions of people every day. Y can’t we talk about the positive for once. https://t.co/wlWlLYDMc2 — Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) February 16, 2018

James had some choice words for Trump earlier in the week in a video produced by James’ multimedia company, saying Trump doesn’t understand the people and doesn’t care about the people. He also called Trump a ‘bum’ on Twitter last year after Trump tweeted that he was rescinding a White House invitation for the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

Trump has many friends in professional golf given his course ownership, most notably Jim Herman, whom he supported financially at the start of his career. He has also played recently with Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brad Faxon and others.

After Johnston’s comments in defense of James, we don’t expect him to join a foursome with POTUS any time soon.