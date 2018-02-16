Andy Sullivan takes no days off in drive for Ryder Cup

Andy Sullivan is living proof it doesn’t pay to rest on your laurels.

You will soon get left behind.

The Englishman has bounced into contention in the $1.75 million NBO Oman Open after an opening 67. He’s in familiar/unfamiliar territory.

Sullivan made his Ryder Cup debut two years ago. He was worthy of his spot. The ever-smiling Englishman won three times in 2015 and finished eighth on the European money list. He was 16th in 2016. He reached 28th on the Official World Golf Ranking in February of his Ryder Cup year.

The 30-year-old Sullivan has been struggling ever since. His best finish last year was T-8 in the Nordea Masters, one of two top 10s along with T-9 in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open. He placed 62nd on the money list.

Sullivan openly admits he went into automatic mode after the Ryder Cup.

“It was just a bit of complacency,” he said. “I got to the Ryder Cup pretty early and achieved everything in really quick time, and you just don’t realise how hard you have to work to maintain these things.

“I believe in my ability. I know what I can do on the golf course, so it’s just about me going out there and applying myself in the right way. I haven’t done that for a couple of years.”

Sullivan’s made every cut this season, with T-6 in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic his best finish.

“It’s great that it’s finally coming back to where it was. Hopefully we can get out there and start seeing the smile on the face instead of the grimace.

“For those few years I was playing well it was easy to smile. I’ve found it a bit more difficult the last 18 months, but it’s definitely on the way back.”

There’s another reason Sullivan has suddenly been reawakened: a certain team match at Le Golf National in Paris this September.

“Once you’ve played one Ryder Cup you don’t want to miss another one.

“One of my goals is to try and force my way into that team. I know it’s going to be difficult and I’ve left myself a lot to do, but that’s where I want to be.”