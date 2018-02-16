VIDEO: Bubba Watson gets rejected by Tracy McGrady at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Bubba Watson was clearly pumped to play in Friday’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, but we’re guessing he didn’t expect to get stuffed by a legend.

The left-hander is actually in contention through two days at the Genesis Open – he’s tied for seventh at 4 under – and still decided to compete in this contest. Watson’s wife, Angie, played college basketball at the University of Georgia as well as pro basketball abroad.

But uhh … Bubba didn’t. And it’s showing.

Fellow PGA Tour pro Daniel Berger has decided to live tweet Watson’s performance Friday evening because, why not?

Among his comments…

@bubbawatson with the airball from just outside the free thrown line… cmon man! Wide open you gotta hit that! — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) February 17, 2018

@bubbawatson don’t hesitate bro take that shot you’re open — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) February 17, 2018

They take @bubbawatson out of the game right after he gets stuffed, if he takes that undershirt off on the bench I guarantee he drops 25 — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) February 17, 2018

Here’s that airball, by the way.

Imagine how badly Bubba Watson would have chewed out his caddie if he left a golf shot that short pic.twitter.com/CSUPVv8OWa — Matt Teubner (@greatmattsby2) February 17, 2018

But yeah, the most entertaining moment is what Berger teased about Watson being stuffed.

Well here you go, Watson being totally rejected by Tracy McGrady!

Tracy McGrady rejects Bubba Watson at the #NBAAllStar Celeb Game 👀 pic.twitter.com/Yp3PGoOuSP — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) February 17, 2018

And we have reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka chiming in, too…

Oh man, that stuff is going to be a tough one for Watson to live down.

T-Mac was known for his offensive explosiveness, but he’s proving his defense is none too shabby either!

We think Watson is still enjoying this experience, but Saturday he will return to an arena with which he is far more comfortable.

He could be a three-time champion at the Genesis Open come Sunday. But he better not dare try to bring that weak stuff at T-Mac ever again.