France's Matthieu Pavon grabs 36-hole lead in Oman

Just when you thought an Englishman would win the $1.75 million NBO Oman Open, a Frenchman has stepped into the fray. No surprise there: the French and English have been trying to outdo each other for centuries.

Matthieu Pavon upstaged England’s Matthew Southgate to snatch the 36-hole lead in Muscat. The 25-year-old returned a second-round 7-under 65 to move to 11 under. He leads Southgate by two shots.

Mind you, Pavon has local knowledge on his side this week. Pavon doesn’t live in Muscat, but the Toulouse native has previous experience of, and success on, the Al Mouj Golf layout. While Al Mouj is staging its first European Tour event, it’s hosted five Challenge Tour events, including the season-ending NBO Golf Classic Grand Final from 2015 to ’17.

Pavon finished in a tie for third in 2016 NBO Golf Classic Grand Final to graduate from the Challenge Tour to the main tour.

“It’s a lot of good memories that help,” said Pavon, who finished 41st on last year’s money list in his rookie season. “When you play bad on some courses and you are going back the next year or you have some bad memories, here is just the opposite. I just have so many good memories so I’ll just try to surf on them.

“I’m feeling good in my game, very happy right now so I’ll just take it easy and we will see what happens. I really enjoyed every part of my game today. Everything was really consistent and solid. I played a lot of good shots, holed a few really good putts so everything was just perfect today.”

Overnight leader Southgate returned a second-round 70 to move to 9 under and hold the early lead on his own. Pavon began his round just as Southgate was finishing, but had tied Southgate at the top after nine holes withbirdies at the third, fifth, sixth, eighth and ninth holes. He came home in 34 shots with three birdies and just one dropped shot to take the outright lead.

England’s Paul Waring began the day tied with Southgate at the top. He returned a 1-under 71 and is joint third with countryman Chris Wood on 8 under.