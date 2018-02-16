McLennan, South Mountain lead respective NJCAA Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Polls

McLennan kept the spot atop in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll in its first spring ranking. The Highlanders tallied five first-place ballots.
Indian Hills, who grabbed the lone remaining first-place vote, Midland and Iowa Western stayed at Nos. 2-4. Eastern Florida State and Western Texas switched spots five and six. Wallace State stood pat at No. 7. New Mexico JC remained at No. 8 but is now joined by Odessa, who moved up two spots. Dodge City dropped a rung to No. 10.
Central Alabama and Hutchinson dropped from the ranking.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|McLennan (5)
|59
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (1)
|54
|2
|3
|Midland
|49
|3
|4
|Iowa Western
|40
|4
|5
|Eastern Florida State
|32
|6
|6
|Western Texas
|29
|5
|7
|Wallace State
|15
|7
|T8
|New Mexico JC
|10
|8
|T8
|Odessa
|10
|T10
|10
|Dodge City
|9
|9
Dropped From Ranking: Central Alabama (#T10), Hutchinson (#T10)
Others Receiving Votes: Central Alabama, 7; Hutchinson, 6; John A. Logan, 4; Pima, 4; Barton, 2
• • •
South Mountain kept the top ranking in the Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll. The Cougars received four first-place votes.
Spots two through five stood pat with Mississippi Gulf Coast, Murray State (OK), Tyler JC, and Meridian. Mississippi Gulf Coast (three) and Murray State (one), tallied first place ballots. Kirkwood stayed at No. 6 where it was joined by Mesa, who moved up a spot. Parkland checked in at No. 8 and was followed by Walters State and East Central.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|South Mountain (4)
|74
|1
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (3)
|70
|2
|3
|Murray State (1)
|67
|3
|4
|Tyler JC
|55
|4
|5
|Meridian
|45
|5
|T6
|Kirkwood CC
|35
|6
|T6
|Mesa
|35
|7
|8
|Parkland CC
|22
|T8
|9
|Walters State JC
|18
|T8
|10
|East Central
|10
|10
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Seminole, 4; Des Moines Area, 3; Owens, 1; Copiah Lincoln, 1
Comments