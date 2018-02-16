Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Oklahoma State stays No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 17 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have won their last two tournaments.

The top three remained unchanged with second-ranked Alabama, who tallied the remaining two first-place votes, followed by Texas A&M. Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech flipped spots four and five, respectively. Baylor, Florida and Oklahoma stood pat at Nos. 6-8. LSU and and Auburn switched Nos. 9 and 10.

Tennessee made its season debut in the poll at No 25. Duke fell from the ranking.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev.
1 Oklahoma State (17) 473 1
2 Alabama (2) 444 2
3 Texas A&M 426 3
4 Vanderbilt 411 5
5 Georgia Tech 397 4
6 Baylor 384 6
7 Florida 349 7
8 Oklahoma 341 8
9 LSU 293 10
10 Auburn 286 9
11 Texas Tech 275 13
12 Stanford 259 11
13 Wake Forest 257 12
14 Southern California 212 18
15 California 206 14
16 Clemson 187 17
17 Texas 183 16
18 Illinois 167 15
19 Arkansas 127 21
20 Kentucky 120 19
21 Missouri 96 23
22 UCLA 86 20
23 Colorado State 77 22
24 North Carolina 24 24
25 Tennessee 21 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Duke (#25)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 16; Kent State, 16; North Florida, 9; Duke, 7; Penn State, 7; USF, 6; BYU, 4; Marquette, 4; Santa Clara, 3; Arizona State, 1; Louisville, 1

