Oklahoma State stays No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 17 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have won their last two tournaments.

The top three remained unchanged with second-ranked Alabama, who tallied the remaining two first-place votes, followed by Texas A&M. Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech flipped spots four and five, respectively. Baylor, Florida and Oklahoma stood pat at Nos. 6-8. LSU and and Auburn switched Nos. 9 and 10.

Tennessee made its season debut in the poll at No 25. Duke fell from the ranking.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Oklahoma State (17) 473 1 2 Alabama (2) 444 2 3 Texas A&M 426 3 4 Vanderbilt 411 5 5 Georgia Tech 397 4 6 Baylor 384 6 7 Florida 349 7 8 Oklahoma 341 8 9 LSU 293 10 10 Auburn 286 9 11 Texas Tech 275 13 12 Stanford 259 11 13 Wake Forest 257 12 14 Southern California 212 18 15 California 206 14 16 Clemson 187 17 17 Texas 183 16 18 Illinois 167 15 19 Arkansas 127 21 20 Kentucky 120 19 21 Missouri 96 23 22 UCLA 86 20 23 Colorado State 77 22 24 North Carolina 24 24 25 Tennessee 21 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Duke (#25)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 16; Kent State, 16; North Florida, 9; Duke, 7; Penn State, 7; USF, 6; BYU, 4; Marquette, 4; Santa Clara, 3; Arizona State, 1; Louisville, 1