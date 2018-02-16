Oklahoma State stays No. 1 in Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State earned 17 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Cowboys have won their last two tournaments.
The top three remained unchanged with second-ranked Alabama, who tallied the remaining two first-place votes, followed by Texas A&M. Vanderbilt and Georgia Tech flipped spots four and five, respectively. Baylor, Florida and Oklahoma stood pat at Nos. 6-8. LSU and and Auburn switched Nos. 9 and 10.
Tennessee made its season debut in the poll at No 25. Duke fell from the ranking.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Oklahoma State (17)
|473
|1
|2
|Alabama (2)
|444
|2
|3
|Texas A&M
|426
|3
|4
|Vanderbilt
|411
|5
|5
|Georgia Tech
|397
|4
|6
|Baylor
|384
|6
|7
|Florida
|349
|7
|8
|Oklahoma
|341
|8
|9
|LSU
|293
|10
|10
|Auburn
|286
|9
|11
|Texas Tech
|275
|13
|12
|Stanford
|259
|11
|13
|Wake Forest
|257
|12
|14
|Southern California
|212
|18
|15
|California
|206
|14
|16
|Clemson
|187
|17
|17
|Texas
|183
|16
|18
|Illinois
|167
|15
|19
|Arkansas
|127
|21
|20
|Kentucky
|120
|19
|21
|Missouri
|96
|23
|22
|UCLA
|86
|20
|23
|Colorado State
|77
|22
|24
|North Carolina
|24
|24
|25
|Tennessee
|21
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Duke (#25)
Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 16; Kent State, 16; North Florida, 9; Duke, 7; Penn State, 7; USF, 6; BYU, 4; Marquette, 4; Santa Clara, 3; Arizona State, 1; Louisville, 1
Comments