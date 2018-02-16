Texas-Tyler still No. 1 in D-III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler received 13 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. It marked the second consecutive and fourth of five polls this season the Patriots were ranked first.
Nos. 2-9 remained unchanged beginning with Huntingdon, who tallied three first-place ballots, through Illinois Wesleyan, St. Thomas (MN), Emory, Methodist, Concordia (TX), Washington & Lee, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Emory also received a first-place vote. Saint John’s (MN) grabbed sole possession of No. 10 after sharing it in a three-way tie in the final fall poll.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|UT Tyler (13)
|418
|1
|2
|Huntingdon (3)
|409
|2
|3
|Illinois Wesleyan
|388
|3
|4
|St. Thomas (MN)
|363
|4
|5
|Emory (1)
|362
|5
|6
|Methodist
|348
|6
|7
|Concordia (TX)
|306
|7
|8
|Washington & Lee
|285
|8
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|266
|9
|10
|Saint John’s (MN)
|239
|T10
|11
|Guilford
|236
|13
|12
|Sewanee
|233
|T10
|13
|Rhodes
|204
|15
|14
|Greensboro
|197
|T10
|15
|Hope
|185
|14
|16
|Willamette
|174
|16
|17
|Carnegie Mellon
|132
|20
|18
|Oglethorpe
|131
|18
|19
|Wittenberg
|130
|17
|20
|Pacific Lutheran
|96
|19
|21
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|86
|21
|22
|Redlands
|53
|22
|23
|Southwestern (TX)
|47
|23
|T24
|Calvin
|37
|24
|T24
|Rochester
|37
|25
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Kenyon, 14; California Lutheran, 13; Trinity (CT), 13; Williams, 13; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Augsburg, 9; Berry, 9; McDaniel, 9; RPI, 9; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Nebraska Wesleyan, 7; Piedmont, 7; La Verne, 5; Allegheny, 4; Birmingham-Southern, 3; Centre, 2; Chapman, 2; NYU, 2; Webster, 2; Transylvania, 1
