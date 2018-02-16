Texas-Tyler still No. 1 in D-III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Texas-Tyler received 13 first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. It marked the second consecutive and fourth of five polls this season the Patriots were ranked first.

Nos. 2-9 remained unchanged beginning with Huntingdon, who tallied three first-place ballots, through Illinois Wesleyan, St. Thomas (MN), Emory, Methodist, Concordia (TX), Washington & Lee, and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps. Emory also received a first-place vote. Saint John’s (MN) grabbed sole possession of No. 10 after sharing it in a three-way tie in the final fall poll.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 UT Tyler (13) 418 1 2 Huntingdon (3) 409 2 3 Illinois Wesleyan 388 3 4 St. Thomas (MN) 363 4 5 Emory (1) 362 5 6 Methodist 348 6 7 Concordia (TX) 306 7 8 Washington & Lee 285 8 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 266 9 10 Saint John’s (MN) 239 T10 11 Guilford 236 13 12 Sewanee 233 T10 13 Rhodes 204 15 14 Greensboro 197 T10 15 Hope 185 14 16 Willamette 174 16 17 Carnegie Mellon 132 20 18 Oglethorpe 131 18 19 Wittenberg 130 17 20 Pacific Lutheran 96 19 21 North Carolina Wesleyan 86 21 22 Redlands 53 22 23 Southwestern (TX) 47 23 T24 Calvin 37 24 T24 Rochester 37 25

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: Gustavus Adolphus, 19; Kenyon, 14; California Lutheran, 13; Trinity (CT), 13; Williams, 13; Ohio Wesleyan, 12; Augsburg, 9; Berry, 9; McDaniel, 9; RPI, 9; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 8; Nebraska Wesleyan, 7; Piedmont, 7; La Verne, 5; Allegheny, 4; Birmingham-Southern, 3; Centre, 2; Chapman, 2; NYU, 2; Webster, 2; Transylvania, 1