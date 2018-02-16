Texas Wesleyan stays atop of NAIA Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Texas Wesleyan remained the top ranked team in NAIA golf for the third straight Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Rams received nine first-place votes.

The top 10 from the final fall ranking stayed in tact, but with some changes to the order. Dalton State, who received the remaining two-first place votes, and Oklahoma City stayed at Nos. 2 and 3. Victoria and Johnson & Wales (FL), flipped spots four and five, respectively. Coastal Georgia and Rocky Mountain stayed at Nos. 6 and 7. Keiser and Northwestern Ohio switched places 8 and 9. South Carolina Beaufort stayed pat at No. 10.

Grand View and Morningside returned to the ranking. Oregon Tech and William Penn fell from the top 25.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 Texas Wesleyan (9) 273 1 2 Dalton State (2) 262 2 3 Oklahoma City 246 3 4 Victoria 232 5 5 Johnson & Wales (FL) 221 4 6 Coastal Georgia 214 6 7 Rocky Mountain 210 7 8 Keiser 191 9 9 Northwestern Ohio 179 8 10 South Carolina Beaufort 175 10 11 British Columbia 168 11 12 Wayland Baptist 161 12 13 William Woods 132 13 14 Corban 131 14 15 Taylor 123 15 16 Lewis-Clark State 107 16 17 Southeastern (FL) 96 17 18 The Master’s University 80 18 19 Cardinal Stritch 63 19 20 Columbia College 55 20 21 Arizona Christian 35 23 22 Lawrence Tech 33 24 23 William Carey 29 22 24 Grand View 25 NR 25 Morningside 21 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Oregon Tech (#21), William Penn (#25)

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 16; William Penn, 16; Marymount (CA), 12; Thomas, 11; Post, 9; Indiana Wesleyan, 7; University of the Cumberlands, 6; Milligan, 6; Our Lady of the Lake, 6; Bellevue, 5; Missouri Valley, 4; Mount Mercy, 4; Lindsey Wilson, 3; Northwestern (IA), 3; Freed-Hardeman, 2; Missouri Baptist, 1; Montana Tech, 1; William Jessup, 1