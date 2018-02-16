Texas Wesleyan stays atop of NAIA Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Texas Wesleyan remained the top ranked team in NAIA golf for the third straight Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Rams received nine first-place votes.
The top 10 from the final fall ranking stayed in tact, but with some changes to the order. Dalton State, who received the remaining two-first place votes, and Oklahoma City stayed at Nos. 2 and 3. Victoria and Johnson & Wales (FL), flipped spots four and five, respectively. Coastal Georgia and Rocky Mountain stayed at Nos. 6 and 7. Keiser and Northwestern Ohio switched places 8 and 9. South Carolina Beaufort stayed pat at No. 10.
Grand View and Morningside returned to the ranking. Oregon Tech and William Penn fell from the top 25.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|Texas Wesleyan (9)
|273
|1
|2
|Dalton State (2)
|262
|2
|3
|Oklahoma City
|246
|3
|4
|Victoria
|232
|5
|5
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|221
|4
|6
|Coastal Georgia
|214
|6
|7
|Rocky Mountain
|210
|7
|8
|Keiser
|191
|9
|9
|Northwestern Ohio
|179
|8
|10
|South Carolina Beaufort
|175
|10
|11
|British Columbia
|168
|11
|12
|Wayland Baptist
|161
|12
|13
|William Woods
|132
|13
|14
|Corban
|131
|14
|15
|Taylor
|123
|15
|16
|Lewis-Clark State
|107
|16
|17
|Southeastern (FL)
|96
|17
|18
|The Master’s University
|80
|18
|19
|Cardinal Stritch
|63
|19
|20
|Columbia College
|55
|20
|21
|Arizona Christian
|35
|23
|22
|Lawrence Tech
|33
|24
|23
|William Carey
|29
|22
|24
|Grand View
|25
|NR
|25
|Morningside
|21
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Oregon Tech (#21), William Penn (#25)
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon Tech, 16; William Penn, 16; Marymount (CA), 12; Thomas, 11; Post, 9; Indiana Wesleyan, 7; University of the Cumberlands, 6; Milligan, 6; Our Lady of the Lake, 6; Bellevue, 5; Missouri Valley, 4; Mount Mercy, 4; Lindsey Wilson, 3; Northwestern (IA), 3; Freed-Hardeman, 2; Missouri Baptist, 1; Montana Tech, 1; William Jessup, 1
