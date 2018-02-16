The Forecaddie: Genesis leader Patrick Cantlay on why he’s glad his coach made him go to Masters

Throughout Patrick Cantlay’s illustrious college and amateur career, The Forecaddie always got the feeling the player enjoyed media sessions about as much as 8 a.m. classes. But after opening with a stellar 66 in the Genesis Open on Thursday, the former UCLA standout admirably came down to the media center to discuss his round. That act alone, a dying art in tournament golf where players are rushing to leave instead of helping media share their stories, endears competitors to the media and sponsors.

But when a golfer regales those assembled with thoughtful answers, well, we take note.

Cantlay’s struggle with back issues and the loss of his close friend and caddy Chris Roth has been well chronicled, so The Man Out Front thought you’d enjoy this story about Cantlay being “made” to go to the Masters by his college coach, Derek Freeman:

“I finished Augusta State’s tournament my freshman year of college and my team — my coach made us all go to the Masters and watch on Monday the practice round, and I was miserable,” Cantlay said. “I played bad at Augusta State, I missed playing in the Masters, I lost to Peter Uihlein in the semifinals of the U.S. Am that summer. I felt like I should have been playing and I was miserable.

“I sat down next to the putting green and Ben Crenshaw was rolling putts and he was putting next to Vijay Singh. Ben Crenshaw was talking to his caddie, looked like they were having a good time. Every putt would roll down there. He was hitting big lag putts down there like this, maybe this much short, this much past, two balls, every one exactly the same, working on his speed, big high lines.

“Vijay was hooked up to a machine like this, this left-hand low, he had four people with him, he’d hit three balls, they’d go eight feet by, a foot short. He’d turn around, he’d look at the guys, they’d talk, and then he’d go to the next one.

“I remember seeing the difference between Crenshaw and Vijay in putting and I thought, ‘wow, there’s a way I want to do it.’ You know, I was impressed by how — he was 60 maybe at the time and just the — he must have been doing the same thing for 40 years and that was impressive to me.”

Cantlay went to school that day. And enjoyed one heck of an opening round Thursday at Riviera.