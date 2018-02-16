The Forecaddie: Rory Has A Headache After Two Days Of Tiger Hysteria

The Forecaddie is pretty sure Rory McIlroy has heard his share of loud and obnoxious galleries, so it was refreshing to hear him comment on Friday’s crowd at Riviera.

Far rougher around the edges with the afternoon time, warm sun and inevitable alcohol-fueled nonsense, The Man Out Front was embarrassed for the many parents who took their little ones out of school to see Tiger. After two days of excessive jeering and general stupidity, McIlroy concluded Tiger has given up many shots to noise and nonsense.

“I swear, playing in front of all that, he gives up half a shot a day on the field,” McIlroy said after rallying impressively for a second-round 69. “It’s two shots a tournament he has to give to the field because of all that that goes on around (him). So whether that calms down the more he plays and it doesn’t become such a novelty that he’s back out playing again because it’s – it’s tiring. I need a couple Advil just to – I’ve got a headache after all that.”

The Forecaddie would concur that the McIlroy-Woods-Justin Thomas grouping brought out a higher ratio of mashed-potato heads who apparently felt emboldened to share their lamest thoughts.

“Whoever’s teeing off at 8:30 in the morning doesn’t get that and can just go about his business and just do his thing,” McIlroy said. “That’s tough. He has to deal with that every single time he goes out to play.”

Tiger agreed.

“It’s cost me a few tournaments here and there,” Woods said after shooting 76 in Round 2 to miss the cut. “What people don’t realize, it’s not just something that happens on Sunday afternoon, this is cumulative and it’s par for the course.”