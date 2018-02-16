Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods looks to make cut at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods fired a 1-over 72 Thursday at Riviera Country Club in the first round of the Genesis Open. If he wants to be around for the weekend in Los Angeles then Woods will likely need something under par in Friday’s second round.

We’ll follow Woods’ second round shot by shot as he looks to make the cut.

Pre-round

Tiger is on the range!!

Woods’ doesn’t tee off until 3:22 p.m. Eastern (afternoon tee times were pushed back 20 minutes). To hold you over until then, here are some Round 1 highlights: