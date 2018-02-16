Tiger Woods commits to play in 2018 Honda Classic

Tiger Woods has officially committed to play in next week’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Woods said he was still undecided prior to playing in the Genesis Open this week, where he shot 1-over 72 Thursday in Round 1. The Honda Classic tweeted the news Friday afternoon, along with a link to the ticket sales page.

Woods has played the Honda Classic four times, most recently withdrawing after three rounds in 2014. He first played there as a 17-year-old amateur in 1993 and in 2012 shot a final-round 62 to finish runner-up to Rory McIlroy.

Asked about playing in this year’s Honda Classic earlier in the week, Woods said, “It will be a great sign if I do play, and I think it’d be a smart sign if I didn’t play.”

Woods has not announced any additional tournament appearances beyond the Honda Classic.