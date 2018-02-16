Tiger Woods misses Genesis Open cut after a deflating 5-over 76 in Round 2

Tiger Woods is heading home early.

Woods shot 5-over 76 Friday in Round 2 to miss the cut at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

It was the second PGA Tour start of the year for Woods, who impressed with a T-23 finish last month at the Farmers Insurance Open. He shot 3 under for the week at Torrey Pines, an impressive feat considering how infrequently he was able to find the fairway off the tee.

Woods was unable to fix or improve his driving in the two weeks leading up to the Genesis Open, where he often missed wildly off the tee. He got away with it amid a 1-over 72 in Round 1, grinding out a score like he always did in the prime years. But the driving issues finally caught up to Woods and his scorecard and led in part to a deflating, eight-bogey Friday afternoon round.

Woods made bogey on three straight holes on the back nine, including back-to-back three-putts at holes No. 11-12. He missed the green with his second shot at the par-4 13th and failed to get up-and-down, moving to 5 over on the round and diminishing any hopes of making the cut (2 over). Woods three-putted again at the par-3 16th hole after hitting his tee shot to 16 feet.

He made two birdies on the front nine, draining a 20-footer at the par-4 fifth hole to get to 1 under on the round. He went on to make bogey at six, seven and nine before a birdie at the par-4 10th.

So, Woods will skip the weekend in Los Angeles and head back to Florida for a quick turnaround. Woods officially committed Friday to play in next week’s Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., his first start there since 2014.

Woods hasn’t committed to any tournaments other than the Honda, so his pre-Masters schedule remains up in the air.