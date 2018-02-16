VIDEO: Sergio Garcia, Ben Crenshaw try for riverboat aces in Austin

All aboard!
Sergio Garcia, Ben Crenshaw and five junior golfers were among those who took part in a unique event Thursday at Austin (Texas) Country Club, site of next month’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.
The competitors weren’t just trying to make a hole-in-one on the 13th hole; they were attempting to make an ace from a riverboat, 170 yards away.
No aces were made, but five charities did receive $1,000 apiece.
Garcia’s best shot ended up 36 feet, 2 inches away. Crenshaw found the water.
The winner: Danics, who was playing for The First Tee of Austin. She hit her shot to 47 feet.
