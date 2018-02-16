West Florida remains No. 1 in D-II Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

West Florida received 13 first-place to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. The Argonauts have held the top spot for four straight polls.

Florida Southern remained second and captured the remaining six first-place votes. Nova Southeastern and Lynn swapped Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Florida Tech, who was tied at fifth in the final fall poll, held sole possession of No. 5. Barry moved up six spots to No. 6. Newberry checked in at seventh and was followed by CSU Monterey Bay, Saint Leo, and Limestone.

The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Prev. 1 West Florida (13) 468 1 2 Florida Southern (6) 461 2 3 Nova Southeastern 422 4 4 Lynn 391 3 5 Florida Tech 354 T5 6 Barry 335 12 7 Newberry 290 T5 8 CSU-Monterey Bay 288 8 9 Saint Leo 282 9 10 Limestone 281 7 11 Columbus State 264 10 12 Chico State 224 11 13 Rollins 223 18 14 Texas A&M Commerce 217 14 15 CU-Colorado Springs 196 15 T16 Lee 159 13 T16 Simon Fraser 159 16 18 Lincoln Memorial 143 21 19 Central Oklahoma 133 T19 20 Carson-Newman 124 T19 21 Lander 120 17 22 Central Missouri 91 23 23 USC Aiken 82 22 24 Arkansas Tech 75 24 25 Coker 62 25

Dropped From Ranking: None

Others Receiving Votes: CSU San Marcos, 34; Valdosta State, 28; Mount Olive, 27; Grand Valley State, 24; Wayne State (MI), 24; Missouri – St. Louis, 21; Young Harris, 21; Indianapolis, 19; Saginaw Valley State, 17; California Baptist, 15; North Greenville, 15; CSU East Bay, 14; Dallas Baptist, 12; Midwestern State, 11; Winona State, 11; Sonoma State, 7; Harding, 6; North Alabama, 4; Washburn, 4; Ferris State, 3; St. Edward’s, 3; UC San Diego, 3; Barton, 2; Malone, 2; Oklahoma Christian, 2; Flagler, 1; Newman, 1