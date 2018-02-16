West Florida remains No. 1 in D-II Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

West Florida received 13 first-place to stay No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. The Argonauts have held the top spot for four straight polls.
Florida Southern remained second and captured the remaining six first-place votes. Nova Southeastern and Lynn swapped Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Florida Tech, who was tied at fifth in the final fall poll, held sole possession of No. 5. Barry moved up six spots to No. 6. Newberry checked in at seventh and was followed by CSU Monterey Bay, Saint Leo, and Limestone.
The next Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll will be released March 9.
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Prev.
|1
|West Florida (13)
|468
|1
|2
|Florida Southern (6)
|461
|2
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|422
|4
|4
|Lynn
|391
|3
|5
|Florida Tech
|354
|T5
|6
|Barry
|335
|12
|7
|Newberry
|290
|T5
|8
|CSU-Monterey Bay
|288
|8
|9
|Saint Leo
|282
|9
|10
|Limestone
|281
|7
|11
|Columbus State
|264
|10
|12
|Chico State
|224
|11
|13
|Rollins
|223
|18
|14
|Texas A&M Commerce
|217
|14
|15
|CU-Colorado Springs
|196
|15
|T16
|Lee
|159
|13
|T16
|Simon Fraser
|159
|16
|18
|Lincoln Memorial
|143
|21
|19
|Central Oklahoma
|133
|T19
|20
|Carson-Newman
|124
|T19
|21
|Lander
|120
|17
|22
|Central Missouri
|91
|23
|23
|USC Aiken
|82
|22
|24
|Arkansas Tech
|75
|24
|25
|Coker
|62
|25
Dropped From Ranking: None
Others Receiving Votes: CSU San Marcos, 34; Valdosta State, 28; Mount Olive, 27; Grand Valley State, 24; Wayne State (MI), 24; Missouri – St. Louis, 21; Young Harris, 21; Indianapolis, 19; Saginaw Valley State, 17; California Baptist, 15; North Greenville, 15; CSU East Bay, 14; Dallas Baptist, 12; Midwestern State, 11; Winona State, 11; Sonoma State, 7; Harding, 6; North Alabama, 4; Washburn, 4; Ferris State, 3; St. Edward’s, 3; UC San Diego, 3; Barton, 2; Malone, 2; Oklahoma Christian, 2; Flagler, 1; Newman, 1
