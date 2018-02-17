Augusta National reportedly files site plans to possibly lengthen 5th hole

It appears a hole at Augusta National may soon be lengthened, but maybe not the one most would expect.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, Augusta National Golf Club filed preliminary site plans Jan. 30 with the Augusta Planning and Development Department that could signal the par-4 fifth hole being lengthened.

The plans show the fifth tee box being pushed back an estimated 20-30 yards across Old Berckmans Road. In order to accommodate the new tee box, Old Berckmans Road – which Augusta National purchased in 2015 – would be re-routed to curve around that area.

An Augusta National spokesman told the Augusta Chronicle the plans were filed in order to explore options, but that there’s nothing definitive regarding potential work on the fifth hole.

According to the site plans, though, this proposed change would commence around May 1 and end approximately on Nov. 1. That means this year’s Masters (which takes place from April 5-8) would be unaffected by any potential alterations.

While the fifth hole has long been tabbed as a target for renovations, it’s the iconic par-5 13th where those may’ve been most expected. For years, it’s been rumored that the 13th could be lengthened. Augusta National even purchased land from Augusta Country Club last year that would make an expansion of the 13th possible.

But in the Jan. 30 site plans, there was no indication that any holes at Amen Corner (Nos. 11-13) would see alterations.

The plans do not indicate either that the fairway bunkers or green at the fifth will face changes.

If Augusta National does alter the fifth tee box, though, it’ll be the first planned major change to the course since six holes were lengthened in 2006.

The fifth was previously altered in 2003, with the tees pushed back 20 yards and the two fairway bunkers extended by 80 yards so that players couldn’t carry their drives over the traps to shorten the hole.