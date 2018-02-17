Bubba Watson fires 65 to take 54-hole lead at Genesis Open

Here is a recap of the third round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles:

LEADING: Bubba Watson proved he wasn’t fazed by his performance at the Staples Center on Friday night.

The left-hander was rejected by Tracy McGrady on Friday at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, and the very next day came out and fired a 6-under 65 to take the lead at Riviera.

Watson eagled the first hole and birdied Nos. 6, 7 and 9 to go out in 5-under 30. A birdie at the 10th moved him to 6 under for the round, but Watson cooled off from there. A bogey at the 15th was followed by a birdie at the 17th to finish off a 65. It put Watson in at 10 under, good for a one-shot lead.

Already a two-time winner here, Watson is in position for more. Watson is also looking to end a two-year win drought on the PGA Tour. His last victory was in fact this event in 2016. Watson is looking for his 10th PGA Tour title overall.

CHASING: Watson has a lot of close chasers. Patrick Cantlay, a 36-hole co-leader, is the closest, as he drains a twisting 54-footer for birdie at No. 18 to finish off a 2-under 69 and post at 9 under. He’s solo second. Four are tied for third at 8 under. Cameron Smith fires 65 to move into that spot. Kevin Na and Tony Finau are also there. Graeme McDowell, the other 36-hole co-leader, is also in this logjam at 8 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: This was unbelievable touch from Cantlay at the par-3 sixth.

SHORT SHOTS: Dustin Johnson finds his form, closing in 6-under 29 for a 7-under 64. He rockets 45 spots to a tie for eighth at 6 under. Johnson looked like he might miss the cut Friday, but he has now played his last 28 holes in 10 under. … Justin Thomas is also at 6 under thanks to a 67. … Phil Mickelson also posts 67, jumping up to a tie for 13th at 5 under. … Jordan Spieth is tied for 20th at 3 under. … Haotong Li makes a hole-in-one at the par-3 sixth on his way to a 2-under 69. He’s 2 under overall and T-26. … Rory McIlroy makes double bogey on the back nine as he fades to a 73. He’s T-42 overall at even par.

