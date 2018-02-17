Bubba Watson just wanted to pad Tracy McGrady’s career blocks total

LOS ANGELES — Sure, Bubba Watson posted a 6-under-par 65 to take a one-stroke lead in the Genesis Open. And yes, he could become a three-time winner of the event.

But Watson knows everyone really just wanted the lowdown on his previous evening’s appearance in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Namely, how was he doing after Tracy McGrady sent one of his jumpers several aisles back into the Staples Center seating.

“When I saw him, all I saw was, this is my moment to get hurt,” Watson said. “This big tank is about to hit me, and I was like, just knock it into the stands, just don’t touch me. So it worked out, he didn’t touch me so it was good.”

Watson was then asked about post-block ribbing, but most of it went to McGrady.

“After the game Paul Pierce was ragging on him saying, ‘Why are you still in the game?’ He said he was trying to get a 10-day contract, so I gave him a block so he could add to that,” Watson said.

In spite of the block and an airball Watson jokingly claimed was an attempted alley-oop pass, he enjoyed himself during his NBA experience.

“It was a blast,” Watson said.