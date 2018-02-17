Five crazy scenarios for Sunday’s Genesis Open final round

LOS ANGELES—Moving day during Round 3 of the Genesis Open produced plenty of names moving into position, setting up the potential for another classic at Riviera Country Club.

The five most tantalizing, if not somewhat silly scenarios, in no particular order:

Bubba Watson wins a battle of giants to record a third win at Riviera—Third-round leader Watson shakes off any residual ego-bruising from Tracy McGrady blocking his shot to edge Phil Mickelson. Mickelson charges from five shots back, and hangs around the 18th green with McGrady in a last-minute effort to spook Watson. Lefty remains a two-time winner of this tournament. Watson’s Riviera troika puts him in a club that includes Arnold Palmer, Lloyd Mangrum, Ben Hogan, and leaves him one behind the tournament’s only four-time winner, Macdonald Smith.

Watson collapses, citing concentration problems after final-round pairing with guy who seemed familiar to him—Spending most of the day confused about where he’d seen Patrick Cantlay before, Watson struggles to a closing 72 while Cantlay, the low amateur when Watson won the Masters, posts a 69 to join former UCLA Bruins Corey Pavin and John Merrick as winners at Riviera. The duo tees off at 10:10 a.m. PT with Australia’s Cameron Smith.

Dustin Johnson and Watson go to sudden death, end day with both driving 10th green—Watson posts an admirable final-round 69 but Johnson mirrors Watson’s 64-64 weekend in 2016 and sends the event into extra holes. The golf gods decide the national audience, now watching on Golf Channel after another five-hour, 30-minute round, engineer the ending we all want: two of the game’s longest drivers attacking Riviera’s drivable par-4. Both place their tee shots on the front edge but Watson three-putts, allowing Johnson to become a two-time winner at his favorite Tour stop.

Justin Thomas shoots 65 as hecklers hurl insults —Just four strokes back heading into the finale, security officials are forced to add extra manpower for Thomas’ group as every mashed potato screamer in California is inspired to descend upon Riviera after the following remarks: “I wish people didn’t think it was so amusing to yell and all that stuff while we’re trying to hit shots and play,” Thomas said after Saturday’s 67. “When people are now starting to time it wrong and get in people’s swings it’s just completely unacceptable, really.”

Playoff starts as last group waits on Kevin Na’s group to complete play—A three-man playoff involving James Hahn, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson cuts in front of the Kevin Na, Tony Finau and Graeme McDowell grouping before they approach the 18th tee, six hours into their round. For the first time in PGA Tour playoff history, VP Of Rules Mark Russell decides to start a playoff before the completion of play. The deliberate Na, emboldened by the cautious McDowell, ignore all pleas to speed up and cause Watson to shoot 77 during the first-ever six-hour round in Genesis Open history.