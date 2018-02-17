Live blog: 2018 Genesis Open, Round 3

The 2017-18 PGA Tour schedule continues this week at the Genesis Open played at Riviera Country Club.

We will be tracking the action. Follow along below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Saturday: Golf Channel (2-3:30 p.m.), CBS (4-7 p.m.); Sunday: Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m.); CBS (3-6 p.m.)

The dunk contest starts early in LA! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/eQatNOLWmN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2018

• • •

Genesis Open Tracker

UPDATE NO. 4 (4:10 p.m. ET): Haotong Li with a hole-in-one at No. 6! He’s now 3 under. Bubba Watson took the solo lead with a birdie at No. 9 to move to 9 under. But Kevin Na birdied the 10th to tie him again.

UPDATE NO. 3 (3:45 p.m. ET): Bubba Watson, fresh off getting stuffed by T-Mac, is also lighting it up. He almost copies Na, eagling No. 1 and then using consecutive birdies to tie the lead at 8 under. His birdies, though, came on Nos. 6 and 7. Regardless, Bubba and K-Na are now co-leaders at 8 under.

UPDATE NO. 2 (3:10 p.m. ET): Kevin Na is feeling it! He eagled the first and then birdied Nos. 5 and 6, and he’s tied for the lead at 8 under!

Also, look below to see that Rory McIlroy failed to drive the green at the par-4 10th because he went long off the tee … with an iron. He still birdied, though, to move to 3 under.

Back-to-back 🐦 for Kevin Na. Share of the lead at 8 under. 💪#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/Vj3Z31eRGJ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2018

UPDATE NO. 1 (2:30 p.m. ET): Patrick Cantlay birdied No. 1 to take the outright lead at 8 under, but Graeme McDowell is now your solo leader at 8 under after a two-shot swing.

McDowell birdied No. 2 to move to 8 under, while Cantlay bogeyed it to fall to 7 under. Round 3 action is starting to get interesting!

