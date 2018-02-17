PHOTOS: Michael Jordan in golf, through the years

Michael Jordan turned 55 on Saturday, and we wish the NBA legend a Happy Birthday!
While Jordan’s exploits on the court are most notable, MJ certainly has an affinity for the links. He’s said he plays 36 holes of golf almost every day. Along with that, Jordan is on track to create his own golf course by 2019.
This golf nut just can’t get enough! On the occasion of MJ’s 55th birthday, we looked back at Jordan through the years in golf:
Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Michael Jordan on the first hole in the afternoon four-ball matches during the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. (Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports)
CHASKA, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 1: Michael Jordan watches play on the first tee during the four-ball matches for the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Course on October 1, 2016 in Chaska, MN. (Montana Pritchard/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Michael Jordan walks up to the 12th green with Keegan Bradley and his partner Jillian Stacey (right) during the four-ball match on the second day of the 2014 Ryder Cup. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Michael Jordan smokes a cigar while watching the four-ball matches on Friday at the 2014 Ryder Cup. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Michael Jordan claps during the 2014 Ryder Cup. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 04: Michael Jordan prepares to hit a tee shot during ARIA Resort & Casino’s 13th Annual Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at Shadow Creek on April 4, 2014 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational)
Michael Jordan walks the course during the singles matches for the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah CC. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Michael Jordan follows through on a drive during the Hooptee Celebrity Golf Classic at the Golf Club at Ballantyne in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, July 12, 2012. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images)
From left: Tom Brady, Luke Donald, Keegan Bradley and Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan tees off during a practice round for the 22nd American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Thursday, July 14, 2011, in Stateline, Nev. (AP Photo/Cathleen Allison)
Michael Jordan lines up a putt during the 9th Annual HoopTee Celebrity Golf Classic at Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge in Charlotte, N.C. in 2011. (Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/MCT via Getty Images)
Michael Jordan (C) speaks with U.S. Ryder Cup team vice-captain Jeff Sluman (L) during the second day of the 2010 Ryder Cup between U.S. and Europe at Celtic Manor in Newport, Wales on October 2, 2010. The opening round of four-ball continued Saturday after a rain delay Friday. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Jordan makes his way through autograph seekers on the way to the 10th tee during the pro-am of the Quail Hollow Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, April 28, 2010. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
October 6, 2009; San Francisco, CA, USA; USA Team member Tiger Woods, left, and honorary captain Michael Jordan, right, follows a tee shot on the 11th hole during the practice round of the Presidents Cup at Harding Park Golf Course. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Phil Mickelson of the USA Team chats with Michael Jordan, a USA Team assistant, during the Day Three Morning Foursomes of the 2009 Presidents Cup at Harding Park GC. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Fred Couples and Michael Jordan during the 2009 Presidents Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Anthony Kim is cheered on by Michael Jordan during his four-ball match at the 2009 Presidents Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Michael Jordan jokes with Sean O’Hair during a practice round for the 2009 Presidents Cup. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Michael Jordan hits onto the fairway during the American Century Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., on Tuesday, July 14, 2009. (AP Photo/Brad Horn)
Michael Jordan lines up a putt with the help of his caddie, Fred Couples, during the Golf Digest U.S. Open Challenge on Bethpage State Park’s Black Course Friday, June 12, 2009 in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Michael Jordan, right, reacts while watching USA’s Hunter Mahan’s putt on the 15th hole with Europe’s Paul Casey during four-ball matches at the Ryder Cup at the Valhalla Golf Club, in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 19, 2008. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Michael Jordan hits a shot out of the sand during the 2008 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe GC in Stateline, Nev.
Michael Jordan walks to the first tee during a Wednesday pro-am at the Quail Hollow Championship.
Michael Jordan swings away at Quail Hollow.
Skipper Beck (a Mercedes-Benz dealer from Charlotte), Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan, during the pro-am prior to the 2007 Wachovia Championship held at Quail Hollow CC. (Sam Greenwood/PGA)
Michael Jordan raises his arms as he sinks a putt on the 17th green January 13, 2001 during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational at the Ocean Club Golf Course on Paradise Island in The Bahamas. (Tim Chapman/Liaison)
Payne Stewart talks with Michael Jordan at the 1999 Ryder Cup. (Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Jordan sits in the middle of the 17th fairway during the four-ball matches during the 1999 Ryder Cup at The Country Club. (Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)
LA QUINTA, CA – DECEMBER 16: Michael Jordan attends the “1998 Lexus Challenge Benefit” on December 12, 1998 at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. (Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)
Jan 24, 1995; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Michael Jordan participates in a charity shootout at the 1995 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (The Arizona Republic/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Michael Jordan takes it all in at a golfing event.
Michael Jordan takes the first ceremonial swing at the groundbreaking of his new golf center in the Chicago suburb of Aurora, Ill., April 6, 1995. (AP Photo/Mike Fisher)
Michael Jordan grimaces after a putt as former Boston Celtic Bill Russell watches during the Rose Elder Invitational celebrity golf tournament in Leesburg, Va., Aug. 20, 1993. (AP Photo/Stephen R. Brown)
