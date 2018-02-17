Texas A&M surges to 17-shot win at John Burns Intercollegiate

Final leaderboard

Texas A&M saved a stunning round for last, and it worked out brilliantly.

The second-ranked Aggies fired a 14-under 274 in Saturday’s final round at the John Burns Intercollegiate to move from six back to a 17-shot victory at 29 under.

The win is the team’s fourth of the season but first since starting off the 2017-18 campaign with three straight titles. Texas A&M also took the individual crown, as Chandler Phillips closed in 5-under 67 at Wailua Golf Course in Hawaii to earn a three-shot victory at 13 under.

UNLV, the 36-hole leader, tumbled on the final day, firing a 9-over 297 to drop into a tie for second at 12 under with No. 24 North Carolina. The 47th-ranked Rebels also lost the individual title with leader Shintaro Ban dropping to a tie for seventh at 4 under after a final-round 79.

Arizona, ranked 40th, tied for fourth at 6 under along with No. 65 Virginia.