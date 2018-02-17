WATCH: Patrick Cantlay uses wedge on the green, nearly drains it

Patrick Cantlay grew up about 25 miles from Riviera Country Club, so he has more course knowledge than most at this week’s Genesis Open.

After finishing Round 2 with a share of the lead, Cantlay said the extra intel has been a big help.

“Definitely knowing where the ball feeds on some of these hole locations is important, and where to error,” Cantlay said. “I think this golf course has a lot of intricate architecture, especially on the greens and particular hole locations where the ball will feed from certain spots, and knowing that is huge.”

He didn’t miss in a good spot at the par-3 sixth hole Saturday in Round 3. Cantlay’s tee shot settled 62 feet from the hole on the left side of the green, a troublesome spot considering there was a bunker in the middle of the green that completely blocked his path.

Then that course knowledge came in handy. Rather than putt around the bunker, Cantlay pulled wedge and chipped over the bunker to a perfect spot that fed his ball directly toward the cup.

Can he or Cantlay? Near-perfection! pic.twitter.com/jcOpyx5CLi — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 17, 2018

That’s as good a par as you’ll see on that hole and another highlight for Cantlay, who is looking for his second PGA Tour victory after winning the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open back in November.

And with all the attention on Tiger Woods’ comeback this week, the 25-year-old out of UCLA is quite a redemption story as well having fought through numerous back injuries and personal tragedy.