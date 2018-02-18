Auburn cruises to 1st win of season at The All American

Final leaderboard

Auburn had two runner-up showings in the fall, but it has added on a win early in the spring.

The Tigers, ranked 11th by Golfweek, finished off a dominant performance Sunday at The All American by closing in 11-under 277 for a 42-under total and a 16-shot victory. It was actually Auburn’s highest round of the week, but it was the second-best among the field on the final day and grew the team’s overnight margin from 13 to 16.

Baylor, ranked fifth, finished in second at 26 under but couldn’t keep up with Auburn’s onslaught.

The Tigers co-led after Round 1, took a 13-shot lead following a 17-under 271 in the second round and then brought it home. Four Auburn players finished in the top seven: Ben Schlottman (third, 12 under), Jovan Rebula (T-4, 11 under), Trace Crowe (T-4, 11 under) and Brandon Mancheno (T-7, 8 under).

South Carolina’s Keenan Huskey closed in 65 to win the individual title.

He held off Braden Thornberry, the reigning NCAA individual champ and winner of the Haskins Award presented by Stifel, to do it. Thornberry, of Ole Miss, also fired 65, but his 13-under total came up two short of Huskey’s 15-under mark.

Noah Goodwin, the reigning U.S. Junior Amateur champion as well as two-time reigning AJGA Rolex Player of the Year honoree, made his college debut for SMU. Goodwin fired three rounds at par or better to finish the week in a tie for 28th at 2 under.