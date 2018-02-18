Cal shoots 47 under in win at Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate

Final leaderboard

Cal kept the pedal down, firing a 20-under 268 in Sunday’s final round at the Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate to run away with a 20-shot victory.

The Bears, ranked 15th by Golfweek, began the day 15 shots clear but didn’t let anybody consider catching up thanks to rounds of 65, 66 and 68 from three of their starters.

It’s in fact a wire-to-wire win for Cal, and the team’s third victory of the season. The Bears also had a piece of individual medalist honors. Four players finished tied for first at 14 under at the Classic Club in Palm Desert, Calif., with Cal’s Collin Morikawa and Sebastian Crampton among them.

The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders placed second at 27 under. Colorado, ranked 52nd, placed third at 19 under, with No. 21 UCLA fourth at 16 under.

The Bruins closed in 19-under 269, the second-best final round – with only the Bears besting that.

Fredrik Nilehn led the way for runner-up Texas Tech, as he finished as one of four co-medalists. Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat, playing as an individual, also tied for medalist honors.

