Here are the European Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 19-25, 2018.
10. Ross Fisher
Enjoying extended break as he gears up for expected win after three recent second-place finishes.
9. Henrik Stenson
Not playing this week’s Honda. Hasn’t played since Maybank Championship.
8. Matthew Fitzpatrick
Still waiting for Fitzpatrick to make 2018 PGA Tour debut. Not playing Honda.
7. Alex Noren
Tees it up at Honda after decent top-20 finish in Genesis Open.
6. Tyrrell Hatton
Returns to Honda Classic after T-4 last year. Can he go three spots better?
5. Justin Rose
Hasn’t played since Farmers Insurance. He’s obviously plotting Masters tactics after last year’s runner-up.
4. Sergio Garcia
Returns to action at Honda Classic after most recent appearance in Dubai.
3. Jon Rahm
Enjoying time off since most recent start in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
2. Rory McIlroy
Finished in top 20 in Genesis Open. Maybe playing opening rounds with Tiger Woods took its toll.
1. Tommy Fleetwood
Decent top-40 performance in Genesis Open in Riviera debut.
