Here are the European Tour power rankings for the week of Feb. 19-25, 2018.

10. Ross Fisher

Enjoying extended break as he gears up for expected win after three recent second-place finishes.

9. Henrik Stenson

Not playing this week’s Honda. Hasn’t played since Maybank Championship.

8. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Still waiting for Fitzpatrick to make 2018 PGA Tour debut. Not playing Honda.

7. Alex Noren

Tees it up at Honda after decent top-20 finish in Genesis Open.

6. Tyrrell Hatton

Returns to Honda Classic after T-4 last year. Can he go three spots better?

5. Justin Rose

Hasn’t played since Farmers Insurance. He’s obviously plotting Masters tactics after last year’s runner-up.

4. Sergio Garcia

Returns to action at Honda Classic after most recent appearance in Dubai.

3. Jon Rahm

Enjoying time off since most recent start in AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

2. Rory McIlroy

Finished in top 20 in Genesis Open. Maybe playing opening rounds with Tiger Woods took its toll.

1. Tommy Fleetwood

Decent top-40 performance in Genesis Open in Riviera debut.