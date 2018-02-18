Digital Edition
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Bubba Watson and caddie Ted Scott celebrate after winning the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

> FORECADDIE | THE MAN OUT FRONT

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Tiger Woods plays his shot on the second hole during the first round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 15, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

TMOF: Genesis Open may look at field size

> BY THE NUMBERS

Infogram/David Dusek/Golfweek

Shorter hitters must improve other areas to catch big boppers (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Jin Young Ko of South Korea poses with a koala after winning the Women's Australian Open during day four of the ISPS Handa Australian Women's Open at Kooyonga Golf Club on February 18, 2018 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

PGA: Bubba Waston wins Genesis Open for 3rd time (Lynch)

LPGA: Jin Young Ko (right) rolls at ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open (Nichols)

EUROPEAN: Joost Luiten bolsters Ryder Cup resume with NBO Oman Open win (Tait)

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: Joe Durant wins Chubb Championship (Kilbridge)

> COLLEGES

Sierra Brooks/University of Florida Athletic Association

Sierra Brooks brings perspective to refueled Florida  (Nichols)

Central Connecticut’s plan to eliminate golf teams came as a shock (Romine)

> COURSES

Reflections on how architecture has evolved over past 30 years (Klein)

> THE GOLF LIFE

The Academy of Golf Art: Artists of the Game Feb. 24 to May 13, 2018 Credit Lines: Leslie B. DeMille, Phil, 2006. Pastel on canvas. Courtesy of the Estate of Leslie B. DeMille. Noble Powell III, Augusta National Golf Club-#16, c.1993. Casein on waterboard. Courtesy of the Artist.

Augusta museum plans golf exhibition (Kaufmann)

> EQUIPMENT

Golf bags becoming more portable, versatile to meet needs (Lusk)

> POWER RANKINGS

Jason Day, of Australia, reacts after missing an eagle putt on the second green of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PGA Tour

20. Rafa Cabrera Bello

19. Paul Casey

18. Marc Leishman

17. Tony Finau

16. Pat Perez

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 09: Lexi Thompson hits her tee shot on the 9th hole during the final round of the Indy Women In Tech Championship-Presented By Guggenheim at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course on September 9, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

LPGA

10. Jin Young Ko

9. In-Kyung Kim

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, in the second round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

European Tour

10. Ross Fisher

9. Henrik Stenson

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods reacts to his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods takes driver troubles to Honda Classic (Shackelford)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 21: John Rahm of Spain warms up on the driving range ahead of a practise round for the WGC Dell Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 21, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Hitting distance issue has golf’s governing bodies mulling next move (Tait)

> MEDIA

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 11: CBS Sports Tower during the fourth round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California on February 11, 2007. (Photo by Michael Cohen/Getty Images)

IBF drags down CBS’ effort at Riviera (Kaufmann)

> THE 19TH HOLE

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the bunker on the 10th hole during the final round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Gutsy veteran Graeme McDowell deserves spot on European Ryder Cup team (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Tiger & Friends head to Florida for the Honda Classic

Feb 25, 2017; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; An alligator lies on the waters edge near the ninth hole during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

> LAST WEEK

PEBBLE GOES TO POTTER

Golfweek Digital Cover - Feb. 12, 2018 - Ted Potter Jr. follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

